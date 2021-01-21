(Video) Firmino scuffs golden chance to put Liverpool ahead

Bobby Firmino scuffed a clear goalscoring opportunity in the second-half, with the tie goalless at the time of writing.

The No.9 found some space in the box after a lovely one-two with Andy Robertson, though his shot fizzled harmlessly out of play.

The Brazilian has come under criticism of late for showing a lack of lethality in front of goal – in fairness, Bobby has hardly shown us anything this game to prove otherwise.

It’s beginning to become a concern, which could indicate that the player is in need of some time apart from the first-XI, at least temporarily.

Firmino is, of course, still a highly important cog in this Jurgen Klopp side, and we’d be foolish to dismiss him for the long-run – as such, we don’t ascribe to the belief held by the Twitter user below.

