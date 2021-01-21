(Video) Gini’s marauding 90-yard run to set up Salah, would have been goal of the season

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum was given the captain’s armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk on Thursday night.

As fourth-in-command, the Dutch maestro put in a memorable individual performance, with one chance in the early stages of the second-half really framing his game.

With 59 minutes on the clock, Wijnaldum made a run no less than 90 yards into the Burnley half and put the ball on a plate for Mo Salah to give Liverpool the lead.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope did incredibly well to deny the Egyptian what could have been goal of the season.

Take a look at the video below (via NBC):

