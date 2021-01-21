(Video) Gloomy Klopp’s post-match reaction as Burnley end Liverpool’s 68 game unbeaten Anfield run

What has happened? We were the best team on the planet – and now we cannot buy a goal.

It’s bizarre. The rhythm has gone. The heads have gone. The confidence has gone. Tonight was a culmination of an abysmal few weeks – and after Burnley went 1-0 up, we knew it was game-over.

What can Jurgen Klopp do to change it? Well, he won’t do anything in the transfer window.

The players don’t look physically tired – but mentally exhausted. They have given everything for us over two of the best seasons we can ever imagine. Have they past their peak? Maybe.

We suppose we’ll settle for another Champions League, instead of a title defence!

BURNLEY HAVE END LIVERPOOL'S 68 GAME UNBEATEN RECORD AT ANFIELD ❌ pic.twitter.com/aj0VwAledJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021