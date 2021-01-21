(Video) Graeme Souness bemoans ‘enormous’ drop in quality of Liverpool performances

Graeme Souness has criticised Jurgen Klopp’s side, highlighting an apparent “drop in quality” in their recent outings this season.

The Liverpool legend seemed to struggle for words initially when trying to make sense of the club’s latest dismal performance.

The Reds succumbed to a 1-0 loss at home to Burnley, ending their 68-match home league unbeaten run, after Ashley Barnes converted a penalty in the second-half.

Despite dominating possession and appearing to ask enough questions of Burnley’s defence, we simply didn’t demonstrate any lethality in front of goal.

This was perhaps most clearly demonstrated by Divock Origi in the first-half, with the Belgian failing to open the scoring after a one-on-one with Nick Pope.

Regardless, we have to assume that this Liverpool side is capable of turning around its dire form of late – hopefully this latest defeat will have provided the shock to the system needed.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "The drop in quality is enormous." Graeme Souness compares this Liverpool team to the one who won the title last season pic.twitter.com/O0ofUTp2hX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021