(Video) Journalist baffles Jurgen Klopp in pre-match press conference: “Who?”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left confused by a journalist in his pre-Burnley press conference earlier this week.

The reporter asked about players’ fatigue and it was clear the boss hadn’t heard much of this word before as he was left baffled by the use of it.

It’s a little surprising Klopp seemingly hasn’t encountered it before, but we’ll let him off – he can speak fluent English, and we can’t even hold a conversation in German!

The situation was easily diffused by Liverpool’s press officer, who told the boss ‘fatigue’ is synonymous with ‘tiredness’.

Take a watch of the video below (via Liverpool FC’s YouTube channel):