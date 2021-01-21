(Video) Klopp goes crazy at Dyche in half-time tunnel row following on-field scrap

There was a feisty incident at the end of the first-half tonight, with Liverpool and Burnley drawing 0-0 at the time of writing.

Fabinho and Ashley Barnes came together off the ball, which led to VAR checking the incident and our Brazilian getting a yellow card.

It was a nothing incident in all honesty – but Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche had it out in the tunnel anyway!

We would have loved to hear what was said, but it doesn’t look like the German had any kind words for his opposite number.

Too right – we wouldn’t either!

It's all kicking off at half-time between Liverpool & Burnley 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xk7e4eW2Q4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021