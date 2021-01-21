(Video) Klopp takes blame for LFC loss; says he needs to be clearer in training

Jurgen Klopp made it very clear that the buck stops with him after his Liverpool side succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Burnley this evening, highlighting the need for him to be more clear in training regarding key passages of play.

Despite controlling large periods of the game, the Reds just didn’t have the finishing necessary to put the game to bed.

In fairness to the German, the players arguably looked more at fault than the tactics, which put more than enough pressure on Sean Dyche’s men to earn the points.

For a Liverpool side lacking in answers up front, however, perhaps Klopp is right to suggest that he needs to make certain messages clearer in training.

Whatever currently ails the team, the former Dortmund coach has his work cut out for him to inspire a reaction in the upcoming FA Cup tie against Manchester United this weekend.

Fortunately, we’re blessed with one of the best managers in world football; so, if a solution exists, we can be sure that Klopp will find it.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "The things that don't work are my fault, the things that work are the players." Jurgen Klopp blames himself for Liverpool's unbeaten run coming to an end pic.twitter.com/z6Bz5ZRyXD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021