(Video) Matip teases Burnley player for going to ground before half-time scuffle

Liverpool defender Joel Matip was in the thick of it as the Reds took on Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night.

As the half-time whistle was blown, it appeared Fabinho clipped an opposition player who immediately fell to the floor.

Matip, who was nearby when the incident happened, went over to Ashley Barnes and sarcastically teased him for going to ground.

By the look of things, it seems the defender may have escalated the situation as there was a short-lived scuffle on the pitch afterward!

