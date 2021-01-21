(Video) ‘Now we have to hunt’ – Gini Wijnaldum insists Liverpool won’t change how they want to play

Gini Wijnaldum told Football Daily that Liverpool’s mindset and the way they want to play won’t change, despite a recent poor run of form.

The Dutchman admitted that the situation faced differs notably from last season, in which the Reds were chased by the hunting pack below, rather than being a part of it.

Evidently, it’ll be a far tighter title race this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling to cope with the continued absences of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota.

Nonetheless, it’s important to see Wijnaldum appreciating the novelty of the situation, with the Reds looking to retain their first Premier League title in 30 years.

As the Dutchman has rightly noted – and as we’re sure Klopp and the rest of the squad will back – the club needs to keep taking things one game at a time to improve their form and chip away at the gap between us and our competitors.

It’ll be close this season, certainly far more so than it was the prior term, but there’s no reason why we can’t put up a good fight, especially with the squad we have remaining.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

🗣 "We are not busy with defending a title, we are busy with winning games." Gini Wijnaldum says their mindset is focused game by game and not about defending the Premier League title pic.twitter.com/wB35iQQOlw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021