(Video) Origi rattles the crossbar after going one-on-one with Pope

Divock Origi came nail-bitingly close to putting Liverpool in the lead in the first-half after his effort beat Nick Pope but ricocheted off the underside of the bar.

The Belgian found himself through on goal with acres of space after a howler from Ben Mee, but failed to convert just outside of the box.

It’s been a game of many chances for this much-improved Reds side, though the two tightly packed banks of four on Burnley’s end have made life extremely difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Origi was unfortunate to not put us ahead, but he had the right ideas in the first-half (barring that speculative effort at the start).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Origi hits the bar! 💥 He's one-on-one with Nick Pope but the Belgian hits the woodwork! 😬

Follow #LIVBUR online here 📲 https://t.co/7HtKtrdULt pic.twitter.com/DiWU1bCGgj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2021