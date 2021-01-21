(Video) Robbo and Westwood have it out in half-time Anfield scuffle

The tension was at boiling point this evening as Liverpool went in at half-time v Burnley at 0-0.
Divock Origi slammed the bar, and Liverpool had 13 attempts in total – the most without scoring in a first-half in two years.
There was an incident off the ball on 45 minutes, with Fabinho booked for kicking out, although really, it was nothing.
Andy Robertson got involved, having a disagreement with a Burnley player of his own…
We’re glad they care so much. Now to convert that passion into goals!
It's all kicking off at half-time between Liverpool & Burnley 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xk7e4eW2Q4
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021