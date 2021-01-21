(Video) Sean Dyche explains fight with Klopp at half-time in post-match interview

Sean Dyche and Jurgen Klopp had a bust-up as they were walking into the tunnel at half-time tonight – but the Burnley manager played it down in his post-match interview.

In fairness, it’s very easy to come across in such a manner when your team has just won!

If you watch the video back, you can see Dyche says something to Klopp as he’s walking past – before Jurgen blows up. We’re very intrigued to hear what it was, but that won’t be possible…

Right now though, we’re not so much in a title race but in one for the top four.

Hopefully we can end this dire run on Sunday in the FA Cup against Manchester United.

🗣 "We are allowed to fight? We allowed to try and win. It's just two managers fighting for their teams." Sean Dyche on his half-time clash with Jurgen Klopp in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/AYxWbj1NQS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021