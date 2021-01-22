Jordon Ibe apologises to fans for being ‘in a dark place, due to suffering with depression’

Posted by
Jordon Ibe apologises to fans for being ‘in a dark place, due to suffering with depression’

Good on Jordon Ibe for speaking about his feelings and his mental health in the manner.

The former Red, who now plays for Derby after a difficult time at Bournemouth, posted a long message on his Instagram page last night which explains his current inner turmoil – and that he’s working hard to get himself in a better head space.

Thankfully, it seems like he has the support of his club, Derby, and his family.

You can read the post below:

Many people assume footballers won’t suffer from depression because they earn loads of money and get to do something that seems like the best job in the world – but it’s not as simple as that.

The spotlight and constant scrutiny on performances and everything else they do must be suffocating, especially in the modern age of social media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top