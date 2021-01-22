Klopp says title race irrelevant when Liverpool have had 90 attempts without scoring

Jurgen Klopp cut a dejected figure post-match and understandably so.

Liverpool lost to Burnley 1-0 at Anfield last night, ending our 68-game unbeaten streak at home in the Premier League.

After Ashley Barnes converted his penalty, it was essentially game over. There was a time not long ago where we would have still expected to score twice, but how it’s gone in 2021, that was never in danger.

As a result, Klopp has distanced himself from title talk and decided to focus on the fact we cannot buy a goal right now instead.

“You can imagine at the moment the title race is not really my problem, so talking about that would be really funny. After you told me we scored one goal in 90 efforts? We should first change that and then if something is possible we can speak about it,” he told BBC Sport post-match.

The actual stat is that it’s now 85 attempts since our last goal, which came early on v West Brom on December 27.

When that lovely effort wen it, we were top of the Premier League.

Amazingly, we’re still the highest scorers in the competition. It seems we put too many in the net against Crystal Palace and used up all good finishing then!

Klopp’s right, though. Let’s shelve title talk. It’s not helpful right now – and sort out the confidence which is clearly shot.