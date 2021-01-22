Klopp’s post-match comments a cry for January signing – Maddock

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s response to a question over potential transfer business in the post-Burnley presser revealed a sign of frustration over the club’s lack of involvement in the window, according to a David Maddock tweet.

The German was a picture of annoyance following the Reds’ second loss in three Premier League games.

First sign from Klopp of frustration at lack of action in transfer window: “These decisions are not my decisions. I cannot decide if we do something in the market or not” That seems like pointed message to owners. He knows new signing desperately needed or top 4 at risk#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 22, 2021

Klopp insisted that the decision of whether or not to enter the transfer market was not one he could take alone.

Given the horrific rut of form Liverpool have found themselves stuck in – nearly identical to relegation-battlers Fulham, for perspective – one might think that the club would be inclined to support the ex-Dortmund coach’s wishes.

That being said, there are global circumstances at play beyond the hierarchy’s control, which will have had an economic impact that even the Reds will have felt.

The positions of the club and Klopp are both more than understandable, however, given the position we find ourselves in, one must question how unreasonable a single signing would be if it were deemed fundamental to the season’s success.

Without any incomings this January, the German will be forced to find solutions within his squad – a not at all hopeless task given the quality still remaining.