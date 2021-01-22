Liverpool confidence has been ‘stamped on’ following Burnley defeat, says Jurgen Klopp

Speaking to 5 Live Sport, Jurgen Klopp said that his side’s confidence had been “stamped on” following their latest loss to Burnley last night.

The German did balance the concerning statement with some reassurance that the club will return to its old, assertive self.

Jurgen Klopp on @5liveSport “Confidence is a small flower and obviously someone has stamped on it, and now at this moment we have to find a new one and we will. But for tonight it was not enough.” #LFC #bbcfootball — juliette ferrington (@juliette_grace) January 21, 2021

Having lost their second league game in the last three outings, coupled with the crushing loss of our 68-match home league unbeaten run, the Liverpool squad will understandably be feeling a little low.

With the Reds potentially facing a tumble out of the top four places – should Tottenham and Everton win their games in hand – however, this is not time for the players to mope.

READ MORE: ‘Toothless’ Liverpool in danger of missing out on UCL qualification, says James Pearce

The club faces a rather tough run of fixtures in the near future, coming up against in-form sides in Tottenham and West Ham, after an FA Cup visit to Old Trafford.

Concern over the state of our season could very quickly scale up to sheer panic, should we fail to come away with any goals or points.

Issues over confidence could worsen the Reds’ plight, so a victory is desperately needed, as soon as possible, to provide a much-needed injection of hope.