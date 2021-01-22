Liverpool ‘relaxed’ over Mo Salah future despite La Liga interest – The Athletic

Liverpool remain cool over Mo Salah’s future at Anfield, despite rumours linking the Egyptian with a big money move to La Liga, as reported by The Athletic.

Following an interview with Spanish publication AS back before the Crystal Palace tie in December – a moment that feels like a lifetime ago, given it was the club’s last goal glut of a game – some speculated that the No.11 was angling for a summer exit.

“The club do not expect the Egypt international to push for a move this summer and they have no desire to sell him,” as was written by The Athletic UK staff. “Neither are Liverpool in any rush to open negotiations with the 28-year-old over a new improved contract given the impact of the pandemic on club revenues and the fact that his present deal is heavily incentivised with bonuses and runs until the summer of 2023.”

While we’re not in the slightest bit surprised that we have no interest in parting ways with one of our star forwards, it’s a point that those close to the club are bizarrely forced to emphasise in light of prior baseless claims.

Though the last few games haven’t indicated as much, the forward is at one of the most competitive and successful sides in Europe – why on earth would he be tempted to leave?

We can more than understand the Liverpool hierarchy choosing to prioritise Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk first for updated contracts, particularly considering the relative youth of the Brazilian, but we wouldn’t want to see Salah kept waiting for new terms for too long.

The Premier League top-scorer is still a highly valuable asset to the club and one Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t be keen to part ways with.

As tempting as it may be to some to give up the Egypt international in favour of the pursuit of young European superstars, in the form of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, we’d much rather see the current crop of forwards kept together while in their prime.