‘Toothless’ Liverpool in danger of missing out on UCL qualification, says James Pearce

James Pearce has warned that Liverpool’s recent performances have now put them in real danger of missing out on the top four, which would have damaging ramifications for their summer transfer plans.

The Reds’ 1-0 loss to Burnley has put the club at risk of being leapfrogged by both Tottenham and Everton, should the pair win their games in hand, meaning that Jurgen Klopp’s men could drop to sixth in the table.

“Toothless is the word. They just look devoid of any spark in the final third,” The Athletic journalist wrote in the post-match Q&A. “Far too easy for Burnley again tonight. Top four does suddenly become a big concern. Fail to qualify for the CL and that will have a huge impact on summer transfer plans.”

While perhaps too dramatic a scenario for some, it is a reality that the side is immediately facing, having not won a league game since the 7-0 thriller at Selhurst Park in mid-December.

The idea of us scoring seven goals in one game seems like a far-off dream at this point, with Liverpool failing to register a single effort against the net in their last four league fixtures.

It’s a massive shame to lose the unbeaten home streak but, given our current circumstances, there are far more important issues that should occupy our concern.

Champions League qualification, however, should be an absolute minimum in terms of what Liverpool are capable of achieving this season.