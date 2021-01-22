(Video) ‘I cannot spend the money’ – Jurgen Klopp makes frustrating transfer window admission

Jurgen Klopp again reiterated to reporters in his pre-Manchester United press conference that the decision to spend funds on a player is not down to him.

The Reds have been linked with a vast array of centre-backs in recent weeks, with Liverpool initially deemed likely to dip into the transfer market to alleviate their defensive concerns.

It’s a frustrating problem to have, particularly when the solution already exists at the club, albeit in the form of the highly fragile – though no less brilliant – Joel Matip.

Admittedly, we’d still need a centre-back to partner the Cameroonian in the back four, even if the No.32 wasn’t so injury-prone, unless Klopp was confident that either one of Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips could do the job – based on recent evidence, he isn’t.

Of course, it’s even more frustrating to know that a signing is potentially desired – as the German has hinted – though the boss can do little more than “make recommendations”.

Given the current global circumstances and the notable financial impact on clubs, the stance taken by the Liverpool hierarchy is more than understandable.

Yet, we can’t help but wonder how much a decision could end up costing the Reds, if we should find ourselves outside of the top four come the season end.

🗣️ "I make recommendations, but I cannot spend the money." Jurgen Klopp on his involvement in transfer decisions at #LFC 💰 pic.twitter.com/9GrFxaLrpI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 22, 2021