(Video) ‘It’s not rocket science’ – Klopp says Liverpool need to be more cutthroat in decisive moments

Jurgen Klopp has said that his side have to be better in the “decisive moments”, with the club failing once again to register a goal in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley yesterday evening.

The German told reporters that Liverpool’s performance was not up for question, but rather their lethality in the final third.

The latest loss to Sean Dyche’s men means that the side have gone through five league games while only scoring once and amassing three points from a total of 15.

It’s not the most inspiring of situations, as far as Liverpool are concerned, and the complete polar opposite in terms of where we were at last term.

Nonetheless, we can only hope that the loss of our unbeaten home streak will give Klopp’s men the reality check needed to change the course of the season.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️ "I'm not the first, I'm not the last. It's not rocket science." Jurgen Klopp vows to get #LFC back to their best and explains it's a manager's job to fill their players with confidence after a dire run of games 💪 pic.twitter.com/vThC3A8wmx — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 21, 2021