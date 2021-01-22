(Video) Klopp insists his hands are tied as far as transfer business goes

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in the post-Burnley press conference that the decision to bring in any signings during the January transfer window is not down to him.

Following the long-term injuries sustained by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the period beyond the New Year has been rife with speculation about the club’s transfer plans, with a score of defenders linked with an Anfield move.

It is becoming increasingly apparent, however, that no new faces will be arriving at Liverpool – a potential scenario that doesn’t seem to sit well with Klopp, based off of his frustrated response to a question over transfers.

We’d have to agree that, while a new signing couldn’t replicate Van Dijk’s presence at the back, it would arguably alleviate a great deal of our problems by allowing key players to return to midfield.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️ "These decisions are not mine." Jurgen Klopp rejects talk of #LFC bringing in any new signings this winter, stating it's not down to him if the Reds dip into the transfer market 💸 pic.twitter.com/8JWrgkstzH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 21, 2021