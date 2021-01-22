(Video) Robbie Fowler rips into reporter after ‘absolutely disgraceful’ question

Robbie Fowler reacted furiously to a reporter’s question over the behaviour of his bench during East Bengal’s stalemate with Chennaiyin on Monday.

The Liverpool legend took over the Indian Super League side towards the latter end of last year, leaving Australian club Brisbane Roar with the team fourth in the A-League.

The ex-Red made his feelings clear about what he judged to be extremely poor officiating during the tie and the ludicrous nature of the reporter’s line of questioning.

Having been no stranger to horrific refereeing in recent weeks, as far as Liverpool are concerned, we can’t exactly blame Fowler for his passionate reaction.

A bollocking from GOD fantastic 👍😉 pic.twitter.com/LVlhs73kYv — Redman (@barogeel) January 21, 2021