‘YNWA is more important than ever’ – James Milner hits Twitter to call for unity

James Milner has taken to Twitter to call for a united front between players and fans as the club looks to fight its way back to good form.

The loss of our 68-match home league unbeaten run will have undoubtedly dented the squad’s confidence – a fact Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his comments to 5 Live Sport last night.

You’ll Never Walk Alone is more important than ever right now. No good comes from feeling sorry for ourselves and excuses won’t help. It’s on us, all of us,to fight our way back.We’re at our strongest when we are one force- players & supporters, TOGETHER 💪#UnityIsStrength #YNWA pic.twitter.com/IKWurvZSFL — James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 22, 2021

While there’s always that underlying temptation as a supporter to give in to dissatisfaction and succumb to the toxicity of despair and finger-pointing, the 35-year-old is right to point out the need for unity going forward.

Without the Anfield faithful around to push us on, most of the contact players have with the fans will be online – as such, how we dictate ourselves on social media will matter.

That’s not to say that the Reds aren’t deserving of criticism for their recent performances, but realistically we’ll only get out of this rut via a united effort, which involves the fans’ backing.

You’ll Never Walk Alone is far more than words (as Milner has pointed out) to Liverpool supporters, and though we’re hardly over the moon with the latest results, Klopp and the lads will continue to have our support going forward.