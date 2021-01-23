£18m Ligue 1 starlet outlines reason behind rejecting Liverpool move

Rennes star Jeremy Doku revealed that he rejected a move to Liverpool during the summer because he felt that a switch to a top side “would be too soon”.

The winger, valued at £18m (according to Transfermarkt), had been highly sought after from the Reds, with the club having invited the player and his family to the city when he was 15.

❗️In a recent interview Jérémy Doku was asked why he decided to reject a move to #LFC last summer and go to Rennes instead, even though his father wanted him to Liverpool, and he says that 'going to a top club would be too soon'. [@Nieuwsblad_be] pic.twitter.com/1pLgpuukPf — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 23, 2021

The highly-rated Rennes forward showed a remarkable degree of maturity to take a more low-key opportunity elsewhere – an admirable decision, but one that has ultimately cost Liverpool the services of a talented prospect.

That being said, Doku’s prior comments about the club to Sport/Foot do suggest that the Belgian would, perhaps one day soon, welcome a second approach from the league-holders.

It’s an almost ridiculous thought to have but with the current front-three all approaching their 30s, we do have to eventually begin considering a future without one of the most brilliant forward lines in Europe.

That’s not to say we’ll be rushing to trade one of Salah and co. anytime soon but the former Anderlecht youngster is of the ideal age to be moulded by Jurgen Klopp, with the goal of being a part of the starting XI within the next four years.