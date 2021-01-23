(Images) Liverpool fourth kit pictures released in updated leak – hints at impending launch

Liverpool’s Air Max kit has been leaked again online, with the latest update potentially confirming the legitimacy of the prior leak.

According to Footy Headlines, the release of such pictures suggests that “the launch will take place shortly”.

It’s a bit of different look for a Liverpool kit – most notably apparent in the sizing and style of the Nike Air logo emblazoned on the chest.

We’d imagine that it would have be tweaked slightly, in accordance with Premier League rules, but it’s not a horrific effort (if the leak is accurate) for our spare kit.

Have a look at the images below:

❗️BREAKING: The first official pictures of the Liverpool 2020-2021 Air Max / fourth kit have finally been leaked. It is highly likely that the launch will take place shortly. [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/PMcx7zSDff — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 23, 2021