Klopp admits bringing in a centre-back ‘would help’

Jurgen Klopp admitted in his pre-match presser that bringing in a centre-half during the January transfer window would “100%” help matters at Liverpool.

The ex-Dortmund coach had been bombarded with questions over the club’s transfer plans, reiterating that the decision beyond an initial recommendation was out of his hands.

“Yes it would help [getting a CB] 100%,” the German told journalists. “Would we score more goals with a centre-half? I’m not sure. Would it give us a little bit more stability in specific moments? Yes.”

As far as spending money goes, Klopp has little power in the decision to bring a new defender to Anfield.

The boss’ latest comments, however, further serve to suggest that there is a level of dissatisfaction with the lack of transfer activity during the winter window.

That being said, in light of recent fixtures – not to mention the recent return of Joel Matip to the back four – it has likewise become clear that Liverpool’s problems may be less systematic than initially suspected.

Take the Burnley defeat for instance – with 72% possession and 24 shots (albeit only six on target) we’re hardly presenting ourselves as a team struggling to impose themselves upon a game.

The problem remains, however, that we’re majorly struggling with our end-product, which could potentially be down to a number of factors from fatigue to just plain-and-simple overthinking.

Whatever the reason, the club needs to find a way out of its current funk soon – perhaps a signing could help restore that necessary bit of balance, which tips us back over to good form?