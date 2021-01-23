Krawietz Dortmund remarks reveal how Liverpool will look to change their fortunes

Peter Krawietz’s comments about the necessity of hammering home certain messages to the players, whilst at Dortmund, bears a remarkable similarity to Jurgen Klopp’s post-Burnley remarks.

The Liverpool manager took the blame for the club’s latest loss, whilst also taking the opportunity to emphasise that he would try to make his message clearer to the players in training going forward.

“We needed to practice our movement on the wing and crossing, maybe for two, three weeks,” the assistant manager told Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic. “Or the strikers’ movement through the middle, to make sure that, for once, somebody was going to the damn near post.”

“(During the season) all we could is mention that in the video sessions,” Krawietz added. “But when it came to a trained impulse, to gegenpressing, we weren’t able to get that across to make it stick.”

In Klopp’s mind, and rightly so, there is no doubt over the importance of “objectively beneficial, repeatable endeavour”, as was made clear when discussing the importance of “movement” in his post-Burnley reaction.

The former Dortmund coach won’t change his mind on what leads to success – though he will embrace evolutionary tweaks season-upon-season to keep the good times rolling – and nor would we ask him to.

As we observed Thursday evening, all the fundamentals were on show (perhaps more so for the first-half than the second); Liverpool moved the ball quickly at times, put pressure on their opponents and asked the right questions of Burnley’s low-block.

There were two clear-cut chances in which we could, and should, have put away to end the game with all three points – the latter moment, courtesy of a sumptuous one-two played between Bobby Firmino and Andy Robertson, epitomised us at our devastating best.

While the temptation to demand change is near overwhelming, (and one would be right to make such demands in regard to certain things), perhaps in this case all we need is for the right message to be made just a little bit clearer.