Liverpool predicted XI v Man Utd: Klopp to field strong side for FA Cup

Liverpool are set to meet Manchester United for the second time in two weeks in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The domestic cups have not been competitions that have been particularly valued by Jurgen Klopp in recent times.

However, given the club’s continued struggles with results, we could see the German naming a stronger side than some may expect, in a bid to begin the process of building back up the team’s confidence.

Indeed, Klopp was assertive when asked about the kind of team he was planning to put out on Sunday, making it clear that he’d favour a starting XI capable of winning the impending fixture.

READ MORE: The Dortmund advantage Jurgen Klopp will have to do without

Of course, you’d be surprised if the manager said anything otherwise. Nonetheless, here’s our predicted XI for the FA Cup clash with United tomorrow.

Normally, we’d expect Caoimhin Kelleher to be given the nod for a domestic cup tie, but we have a feeling it’ll be Alisson Becker placed between the sticks. Klopp will probably hand Joel Matip a rest ahead of a busy run of league fixtures, with Rhys Williams filling in, in a back four containing Fabinho, Andy Robertson, and Neco Williams at right-back.

The midfield trio will be unchanged, featuring Thiago Alcantara, Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri. We did debate over the inclusion of Gini but, given his indestructible nature, we reckon he’s a pretty safe bet for selection; as for the other two, we have a hunch Klopp will be tempted to keep the pair together given prior positive performances.

Up top, we’ll see Mo Salah return to the starting XI alongside Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane – our strongest forward line, who’ll all hopefully have goals in them tomorrow at Old Trafford.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Fabinho, R. Williams, N. Williams, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Mane