Liverpool’s offer to David Alaba ‘has not yet been rejected’ – Christian Falk

BILD journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that speculation suggesting David Alaba has rejected Liverpool’s salary offer is false.

The Reds have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring for the services of the Bayern Munich star, who is expected to depart the Champions League-holders in the summer.

NOT TRUE ❌ Das ist dran an Alaba und Liverpool https://t.co/bcBzuMqsyB pic.twitter.com/ImzKhcMhnY — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 22, 2021

“It’s a classic case of not true,” the journalist told BILD (via the Echo). “We had reported about their (Liverpool’s) interest and that they have also thrown a salary offer into the ring which has not yet been rejected.”

“There is still no trend towards England and we hear in the club his preference is to go to Madrid, who may already be ahead of the competition and have the deal fixed or signed,” Falk added. “There is a great consensus that in the end he will move there.”

The 28-year-old is one of the best talents in his position, and one Liverpool could certainly have done with in light of their defensive injury crisis this season.

While it remains unlikely that the Austrian would leave the Bavarians in January, it’s not a potential signing that Jurgen Klopp could overlook – certainly not when the player in question would come free of charge.

However, with those close to the club – including Falk – asserting that Alaba’s preferred destination is Real Madrid, we have our work cut out for us to convince the centre-half to picture himself at Anfield instead of the Bernabeu.

Much like the signing of Thiago Alcantara, bringing the No.27 to Merseyside would be an incredible coup.

Not only would it allow Fabinho to return to his favoured midfield role but it would also give Klopp the mouthwatering opportunity of fielding a starting centre-back duo comprised of Virgil van Dijk and the Bayern defender.