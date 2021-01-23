Kylian Mbappe set to decide PSG future “soon” – Fabrizio Romano

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman confirming that he will make a decision on his future “soon”.

The Liverpool-linked World Cup-winner has attracted interest from across Europe, with the Reds and Real Madrid speculated to be two of the frontrunners for his signature – should the forward choose to depart PSG.

Kylian Mbappé to Telefoot: “We are talking with the club, I am also reflecting on it. If I sign it will be to invest myself long term here. I feel good here. I will soon have to make a decision. If I extend, it’s so that I stay”. [@GFFN] 🇫🇷 #PSG @Jon_LeGossip — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021

There’s no question that, if the striker does decide his future lies outside of Ligue 1, clubs will clamber all over each other to vie for the France international.

Given our recent impotence in front of goal, we’d imagine that a few fans may already be daydreaming about life with Mbappe leading the line.

Of course, there will come a time – perhaps as soon as Sunday’s clash with Manchester United – when the goals begin flowing unrestricted for us.

Regardless, despite the likelihood that the COVID-19 would force PSG to lower their potentially hefty asking price, the wage demands of the No.7 would likely put off a lot of clubs likewise financially affected by the global pandemic.

In Liverpool’s case it would most likely mean the sacrifice of one of our star forwards to amass the necessary funds (and free up the wages) for such a purchase – not an eventuality we at the EOTK would entertain.