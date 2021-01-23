‘Most of the time in my life I didn’t get what I wanted’ – Klopp gives clearest indication of transfer frustration

Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Manchester United presser comments further indicated the German’s desire for the club to dip into the transfer market.

Speculation continues to soar around Liverpool’s alleged transfer business, with a score of defenders linked.

“So I’m not a five-year-old kid anymore and if I don’t get what I want I start crying,” the Reds manager told journalists. “Most of the time in my life I didn’t get what I wanted.”

“I’m responsible for a big part of this football club but there are people out there who are responsible for the whole thing and I cannot make their decision,” Klopp added. “Yes it would help [getting a CB] 100%. Would we score more goals with a centre-half? I’m not sure. Would it give us a little bit more stability in specific moments? Yes.”

It’s been a joyless merry-go-round of a transfer window, with the club linked with one player after another who would help provide cover for sidelined stars Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The former Bundesliga manager is right to point out that bringing in a centre-back wouldn’t absolutely guarantee more goals.

That being said, it would potentially allow Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to return to midfield, where they arguably offer most value.

It has to be said that the Brazilian has been absolutely phenomenal at the back for Liverpool, but part of the reason why we might not be functioning quite as well is down to the displacement of key midfielders at times.

This may only be a very small part of the problem, but it is one the club can fix, at the very least temporarily, with the right man.