The Dortmund advantage Jurgen Klopp will have to do without

Following Dortmund’s struggles in the Bundesliga during Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the helm of the North Rhine-Westphalia club, Raphael Honigstein asserted that the winter break “saved them”.

With Liverpool facing a notable slump in results of late, we imagine that the German will be rueing the lack of such a break this term.

“A few days off for everyone combined with a week of intense training in Marbella helped the team reconnect with its strengths,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic. “Hummels, too, returned. Things picked up almost immediately.”

Fixture congestion, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, has meant that the Premier League had to scrap the winter break for 2020/21, which will come as no relief to the Reds.

There is some concern that Liverpool’s problems come down to a degree of physical (and, potentially, emotional) strain, which a football-less period of time would have been highly beneficial for.

Sadly, Klopp’s men won’t be able to benefit from this, and with a tough run of fixtures coming thick and fast, starting with Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday, a quick turnaround in form will have to be done without the aid of much rest.

Even should we drop out of the top four – provided Tottenham and Everton win their upcoming games-in-hand – alarm bells won’t be ringing quite yet, given that we’re faced with a whole second-half of a season to change our fortunes.