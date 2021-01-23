(Videos) Challenge on Mane v Barnes penalty comparison sparks debate

The latest penalty call against Liverpool, which helped sink the Reds in their mid-week tie against Burnley, has raised debate on the Twittersphere after comparisons with a potential foul on Sadio Mane.

One fan took the time to put up comparisons between Alisson Becker’s foul on Ashley Barnes in the box and the studs-up challenge on Sadio Mane earlier in the game, for which a spot-kick wasn’t awarded.

As you can see from above, it’s a moment that has divided fans to an extent.

Though VAR has proved an unpredictable entity at times, it’s ultimately down to us to change our current circumstances.

Starting tomorrow, Liverpool have to find their scoring boots again and begin building up their confidence to recover a season teetering on the edge of collapse.

Have a look at the clips below, courtesy of Astro Super Sports and NBCSN:

