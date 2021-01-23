(Videos) Challenge on Mane v Barnes penalty comparison sparks debate

The latest penalty call against Liverpool, which helped sink the Reds in their mid-week tie against Burnley, has raised debate on the Twittersphere after comparisons with a potential foul on Sadio Mane.

One fan took the time to put up comparisons between Alisson Becker’s foul on Ashley Barnes in the box and the studs-up challenge on Sadio Mane earlier in the game, for which a spot-kick wasn’t awarded.

Mane had already taken his chance. Barnes dinked the ball over Alisson and could have still gotten to the ball (apparently) had Alisson not brought him down. — Liverpoolzy* (@Liverpool_zy) January 22, 2021

What I can't understand is how Carragher is on commentary and doesn't even mention this even being considered a penalty….. — Gary Hogan (@garyhogan20) January 22, 2021

Whether you believe it's a penalty or not is not the issue here. The fact is that there is no difference. It really seems ridiculous to think that referees as a whole have got an agenda against us. But it sure seems like it right now. — Old Big Ears (@_David_LFC) January 22, 2021

We can all find a video like that if needed dosnt mean Barnes wasn’t a pen – clutching at straws gentlemen — paul wilson (@paulwil97791805) January 22, 2021

As you can see from above, it’s a moment that has divided fans to an extent.

Though VAR has proved an unpredictable entity at times, it’s ultimately down to us to change our current circumstances.

Starting tomorrow, Liverpool have to find their scoring boots again and begin building up their confidence to recover a season teetering on the edge of collapse.

Have a look at the clips below, courtesy of Astro Super Sports and NBCSN: