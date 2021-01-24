Brilliant thread highlights need for trust in FSG project despite recent struggles

It’s understandable that many are throwing the blame of Liverpool’s struggles of late at the door of our American owners, with the club still yet to engage in the winter window.

We’ll be the first to note, obvious as it is to many, that the club is in need of defensive reinforcements, considering Jurgen Klopp’s continued reliance on the ever-remarkable midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho, and the ever-fragile Joel Matip.

However, that’s not to say that we agree with the bile-filled remarks made by repeat offenders on the Twittersphere (those you may know as the #FSGOUT crowd) – far from it.

It is possible to take the middle-ground between outright praise and the pitchforks and torches approach; noting that, while FSG are majorly responsible for the current state of the club, the ownership are taking an ill-advised risk with the lack of transfer activity.

Amadi’s brilliant thread below, which directly compares Liverpool’s project with Frank Lampard’s ongoing one at Chelsea, illustrates why we shouldn’t be quick to dismiss FSG’s importance.

Just to reiterate one last time: the owners are absolutely not immune to criticism (though their inaction is partly understandable given the financial ramifications of COVID-19), but neither are they deserving of unadulterated contempt.

Enjoy the read and be sure to give him a follow on Twitter after:

One response to “Brilliant thread highlights need for trust in FSG project despite recent struggles”

  1. Klopp managing that squad at Chelsea would be a totally different prospect to inexperienced Lampard.
    Liverpools owners aren’t exactly helping Klopp with this defensive crisis.
    At City, Chelsea or Utd it wouldn’t be an issue

