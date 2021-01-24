Harvey Elliott bags hat-trick of assists, earning ‘Little Diamond’ nickname

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, is turning heads at Ewood Park.

The winger registered his eighth assist of the season by teeing up team-mate Joe Rothwell for the third time this season – the former Manchester United man hasn’t scored without the direct aid of the 17-year-old in 2020/21!

Some time after the game, Blackburn’s social media team dropped a lovely tweet in which they celebrated how well the youngster is playing with his new team-mate and gave him the nickname of ‘Little Diamond’.

🦸‍♂️ A third goal of the season for Super Joe! 💎 All three assisted by the Little Diamond!#Rovers | #MIDvROV 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YhQHbkb7YK — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 24, 2021

Elliott is on fire for Blackburn so far this season – we hope and expect he’ll continue his fine run of form in the blue and white strip, before returning to Anfield at the end of the season.

The youngster has shown versatility in his time at Ewood Park, playing in numerous positions albeit mainly as a right-winger.

Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be keeping a keen eye on his development at Blackburn ahead of pre-season this summer, when Elliott will likely be given another chance to impress.