Jurgen Klopp confirms Mo Salah ‘absolutely likely’ to start v United in FA Cup reveal

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mo Salah will be “absolutely likely” to start in the club’s upcoming clash with Manchester United this afternoon, as reported by the Echo.

The Egyptian was handed some rest during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley mid-week, with Klopp favouring a much-changed starting front-three for the occasion.

“Yes, it makes it absolutely likely that Mo will start,” the Reds boss said. “I don’t think that is a massive secret.”

Starting the winger against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could suggest that the German is preparing to field a stronger side than most currently anticipate for the FA Cup.

Of course, it could merely just be the case that the Liverpool boss is rotating his forwards, as he did against Burnley.

We’re of the impression, however, that Klopp won’t be looking to name his usual mix of experience and youth in the FA Cup fourth round, in consideration of the club’s dire form of late.

A boost of confidence is desperately needed at the current moment in time, as such, we wouldn’t be surprised if Klopp only makes a few tweaks to his most dangerous starting XI.

We need a win this afternoon, and ideally without having to head to penalties against our arch-rivals.