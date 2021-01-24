LFC-linked West Ham defender a possibility for the Reds on loan

Out-of-favour West Ham man Issa Diop is reportedly being given the green light to leave the Londoners on loan, which could offer Liverpool an opportunity to fix their defensive concerns for the rest of the season, as reported by MSN.

Speculation over the Frenchman’s future at the London stadium has been mounting, with the defender having been an unused substitute in the club’s last six league games, only featuring on four occasions this term.

With the Reds yet to solve their defensive crisis, (albeit, things have improved already since the return of Joel Matip), it’s unsurprising that the side are continuing to be linked with centre-backs during the winter window.

Having started positively in his Hammers career, Diop has struggled to break back into the first-XI of late, which has raised the possibility of a short-term move elsewhere.

Considering the unreliability of Joel Matip, as far as fitness goes, a loan deal to bring the 24-year-old to Merseyside for the remainder of the season could very well be to Jurgen Klopp’s advantage.

Recent struggles aside, sometimes all a player needs is a change of scenery and the right coach to bring out the best in him once more – it’s a solution that could pay off for Liverpool whilst we await the returns of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.