Liverpool Echo quash reports of bids for Reds’ defender

Speculation suggesting that Liverpool have received bids for fullback Kostas Tsimikas are far from the truth, as reported by the Echo.

The Greece international, who made the switch to Anfield last summer from Olympiacos, has returned to the squad after being sidelined with injury since the club’s dead-rubber Champions League tie with Midtjylland in December.

It was suspected that Panathinaikos and his former club were interested in bringing the 24-year-old back to the Greek Super League.

With the left-back having received limited playing time this season, it’s possible that Jurgen Klopp could give the nod to the Greek for this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

In all honesty, we’d expect the German to name a stronger side for the domestic cup tie than most currently expect, in light of our poor run of results of late.

We’ve no doubt that Klopp will need to rotate Andy Robertson – who has played every single minute of the Reds’ Premier League campaign this term – at some stage in the season, but we reckon it’ll be the Scot’s fullback partner who will be handed a seat on the bench.

We’re not at all surprised by the lack of authenticity in reports linking Tsimikas with a move away from Liverpool, considering how he’s only recently arrived, and we’re looking forward to seeing how his Anfield career pans out.