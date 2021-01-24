Liverpool pursuit of Bayern wonderkid under threat after contract update

Liverpool-linked starlet Jamal Musiala could be set to remain at Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly making progress on a new contract, which would end the Reds’ pursuit of the 17-year-old, as reported by Goal (via the Echo).

It was initially thought that the highly-rated youngster had reached an impasse with the German outfit over his hefty £100,000-a-week wage demands.

Given prior reluctance to give in to the salary requirements, we would imagine that some compromise would be required for the Englishman to remain in Germany, amidst interest from other European sides.

READ MORE: Liverpool Echo quash reports of bids for Reds’ defender

In fairness, we’re not too sure if we could see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning a move for Musiala – extremely talented as he may be – given the exorbitant wages the club would need to reportedly cover.

However, with Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum both in their 30s – not to mention the increasing likelihood that the latter will depart in the summer – the reality of the situation is that Liverpool will have to begin considering the future.

That’s not to say we should be ushering the pair out of the door as quick as we can, but Klopp will want to ensure that the team remains just as competitive after his tenure ends.

It’s not something we enjoy considering, but this great Liverpool team will eventually need to undergo another major evolution, which Musiala could potentially be a part of.