Liverpool transfer rumours rated – including Upamecano, Sokratis & Mbappe

As we enter the final week of the January transfer window, the relentless reports linking Liverpool with every centre-half in the world and a host of other stars are beginning to simmer down.

It’s somewhat predictable at this point – the Reds are short at the back without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez this season – of course, they’re in the market for a defender. Right?!

In addition to this, Liverpool have also been linked with moves for top players such as Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappe ahead of rumoured summer moves.

We at Empire of the Kop have decided to take a look at some of the most prominent transfer rumours of late and offer our opinion…

Dayot Upamecano – 6/10

The Frenchman has long been linked with moves away from Leipzig, with his potential ceiling higher than that of what the Roten Bullen can seemingly offer.

Most recently, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been credited with serious interest in the 23-year-old ahead of a proposed summer transfer.

Considering it’s fairly well-known Jurgen Klopp wants a new centre-half, Upamecano – who has a £38million release clause – seems like a legitimate target.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos – 2/10

Arsenal and the Greek have recently agreed to part ways, but a move for the former Borussia Dortmund stalwart seems very unlikely for the Reds.

While Sokratis would certainly provide depth, which Liverpool are lacking right now, he’s over-the-hill and will likely command larger fees as a free agent.

Rodrigo De Paul – 4/10

Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Reds have scouted the Udinese attacking midfielder, but reports in Italy heavily suggest the Argentine is set for a move to Napoli.

Liverpool don’t have a player with De Paul’s set of skills, but that’s because Klopp rarely deploys a traditional No.10 – that being said, the Serie A star is versatile and capable of playing in other positions.

Kylian Mbappe – 1/10

Although we’d all like this one to be true, the likelihood of the Reds signing the most sought-after player in world football isn’t very high.

It’s not the club’s fault, but the financial might of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City is something we can’t compete with.

Some reports suggest Mbappe has his heart set on a move to Anfield, but we at Empire of the Kop urge Liverpool fans to keep their hopes at bay for now.