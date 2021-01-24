Manchester United plan to scupper Liverpool’s move for world-class centre-half – report

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to go head-to-head for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano this summer.

Both clubs have been strongly linked with a move for the a new top centre-half, and the Frenchman would certainly tick the box.

According to the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp regards Upamecano as a ‘natural’ partner for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield – but United plan on scuppering the Reds’ chances of landing the 23-year-old.

With defensive issues of their own, the Red Devils are said to be interested in the Leipzig star, who has a release clause of just £38million.

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced the European champions’ intent to sign Upamecano this summer.

You can read his comments here, but he was pretty clear and quite literal.

The full extent of Liverpool’s plans for the Leipzig stalwart remains to be seen, but reports as recent as this month credit the Reds with interest in the towering Leipzig star.

With the departure of Dejan Lovren last summer and the frequency Joel Matip and Joe Gomez seem to pick up knocks, it’s no surprise the Premier League champions would be interested in a new centre-half – but they aren’t the only ones looking at Upamecano.