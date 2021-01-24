Mbappe to extend PSG contract as Liverpool struggle to finance deal – report

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is said to be likely to extend his contract with the French champions amid reported interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner has just 18 months left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes, and ESPN suggest he’ll favour staying with other clubs seemingly unable to summon the financial might to sign him.

There is no doubt many managers will want to add Mbappe to their squads, but with Transfermarkt valuing the at £162million, it’s hard to imagine any can afford him.

With regards to Liverpool – The Athletic report the Reds have registered losses of £100million because of the knock-ons from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same will be true for other clubs.

And – as suggested by RTK’s Joshua Kerr – Mbappe will understand this means the reigning Premier League champions mounting a move to sign him this summer is unlikely.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in the PSG superstar quite heavily over the last 6-12 months, with the announcement of the new Nike deal sparking up rumours.

The most credible claim thus far comes from the Telegraph, who state Klopp has identified Mbappe as an idyllic signing.