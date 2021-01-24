Milner highlights ‘big miss’ for Liverpool during their games

James Milner has admitted that not having the fans around during their games “is a big miss” for the club.

The Reds were one of the few sides initially admitted spectators at their home ground, but this later changed following the resurgence of COVID-19.

“I wouldn’t say harder [not having the fans], it’s the same for all teams – I don’t want to use that excuse,” the 35-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com. “It is a big miss in the game. It’s definitely not an excuse, it’s the same for all teams.”

As the veteran midfielder has pointed out, Liverpool are not alone in being affected by the lack of fans.

Having observed the impression left by a 2,000 strong Anfield, however, one can’t help but think about how beneficial it would be for the side right now to have the supporters behind them during this difficult run of results.

The fact of the matter is that Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to navigate a way out of their current rut without the help of the Anfield faithful.

While the domestic cups have hardly been prioritised during the German’s reign, the impending fourth round FA Cup tie represents a great opportunity for the club to rediscover it’s title-winning form of the prior term.