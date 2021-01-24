(Video) Alisson’s positioning questionable in Fernandes’ free-kick winner

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s positioning for Bruno Fernandes’ match-winning free-kick could be called into question.

The Brazilian left what appeared to be an awful lot of space to his left for the Manchester United man to target and, ultimately, net the winner in the FA Cup fourth round tie.

It’s not an horrendous mistake to make, and certainly not one we’re used to seeing from our No.1 but, with the benefit of hindsight, Alisson could have definitely set himself up better to deflect the effort.

¡QUÉ GOLAZO! Bruno Fernandes (26|🇵🇹) salió del banquillo para despacharse un tiro libre espectacular para batir a Alisson Becker. 3-2 gana el Manchester United al Liverpool. 📍UN MAGO LUSO EN OLD TRAFFORDpic.twitter.com/H6jNiJMB6I — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) January 24, 2021