(Video) Harvey Elliott bags lovely nutmeg assist for crucial Blackburn goal

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, currently on loan at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, has totted up yet another assist.

The 17-year-old linked up well with his new team-mates, latching onto a lovely reverse ball to set up Joe Rothwell with his weaker foot.

It’s good to see Elliott being used on the left side of the pitch, where Jurgen Klopp has mainly utilised him, so he can gain even more experience in that role and kick on at Anfield next season.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

