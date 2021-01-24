(Video) Klopp focuses on positives after Liverpool lose 3-2 to Man Utd in FA Cup

As Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp tried to look for positives from his team’s performance.

Contrary to the 3-2 score-line, the Reds made a good account of themselves – a stark improvement from the lacklustre performances of late, such as the loss to Burnley at Anfield.

The brace by Mohamed Salah offers Liverpool a slither of light going into forthcoming fixtures, after winning just one of their last seven games across the board.

As Michael Owen has probably said at some point, goals will help us win games and get us climbing the Premier League table again.

