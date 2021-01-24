(Video) Klopp responds to questions over LFC confidence: ‘It’s all about how you deal with it’

Jurgen Klopp responded to a question concerning the squad’s confidence levels, asserting that: “I didn’t see any confidence problems”.

As the German rightly pointed out, any side that struggles to find goals will ultimately take a hit to their confidence but what matters is how the team respond.

Though Liverpool succumbed to another loss, this time against rivals Manchester United, the performance the Reds put in showcased an assertiveness that has arguably not been around to such an extent since the win at Selhurst Park in mid-December.

There were a lot of positives to take forward from the tie, and hopefully it marks the beginning of a turnaround in results come the Spurs clash next week.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️ "It's all about how you deal with it." Jurgen Klopp says that even the best teams struggle with confidence when they're not scoring freely, but what matters is how you respond – although we lost, Salah's brace tonight is a step in the right direction ⚽ #LFC pic.twitter.com/om80PoAAkc — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 24, 2021