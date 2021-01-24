(Video) Klopp stresses Liverpool aren’t resting on their laurels: “You don’t have to worry about us”

Speaking after Liverpool’s loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, manager Jurgen Klopp stressed his team aren’t getting complacent and will improve.

The Reds have now won just one of their last seven games, which is shocking form for the Premier League champions, but the boss wasn’t feeling too down in the dumps after being chucked out of the FA Cup.

There is no denying it, Liverpool losing to United always stings – but there are some positives to take from the 3-2 loss at away from home and the big one is the brace Mo Salah bagged.

Goals are how we’re going to get ourselves out of this hole – and Klopp knows it, telling journalists “you don’t have to worry about us.”

Take a watch of the video below:

🗣️ "You don't have to worry about us." Jurgen Klopp says #LFC are aware they're not playing good enough, and stresses the players aren't living on past glories and will improve 💪 pic.twitter.com/LSqA8VRSA4 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 24, 2021