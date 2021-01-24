(Video) Klopp unsure on foul that led to United’s match-winning free-kick

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was not certain on whether the challenge that brought down Edinson Cavani for Manchester United’s match-winning free-kick was a foul, saying that he “didn’t see it”.

Having watched the moment back, we can see how the tackle from Fabinho might have inspired a split-second decision to call for a foul, given the Brazilian goes into the back of the Uruguayan.

That being said, the United forward does appear to be already tumbling toward the ground before the Brazilian comes into contact with him.

You can catch the clip below:

