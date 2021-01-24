(Video) New angle of Greenwood goal shows Robbo’s cheeky but futile attempt to put off United forward

Mason Greenwood was subjected to some interesting tactics from Andy Robertson, prior to scoring his equaliser for Manchester United, with the Scot screaming at the back of the forward as he readied his equalising shot.

The Reds started off brightly at Old Trafford, finding their scoring boots with a wonderful, chipped finish from Mo Salah to take the lead in the first-half.

It’s a moment that we can laugh at as Liverpool supporters, though we’ve no doubt it would be infuriating if any one of our players were on the receiving end.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

Big fan of Andy Robertson screaming at Greenwood instead of tackling him. pic.twitter.com/xFdaR7JzLF — Scott (@sjc_101) January 24, 2021